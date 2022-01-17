Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 28 challaned in 2 days for modifying silencers in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

28 challaned in 2 days for modifying silencers in Ludhiana

The traffic police have issued 28 challans in the past two days against modified silencers of Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles
ACP Ludhiana said that the police had initiated the challan drive against modified silencers on January 15 in Zone 2 and Zone 4 of traffic police (Representative Photo/HT Files)
ACP Ludhiana said that the police had initiated the challan drive against modified silencers on January 15 in Zone 2 and Zone 4 of traffic police (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 12:12 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Cracking a whip against modified silencers of Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles to make a gunshot like sound, the traffic police have issued 28 challans in the past two days. The police are also scanning motorcycles of people who were challaned in the past for the offense to check if they have again installed modified silencers.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP – traffic 2) Karnail Singh said apart from issuing challans to the violators, the police will also book the mechanics for fitting modified silencers on the motorcycles under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code.

ACP added that the police had initiated the drive against modified silencers on January 15 in Zone 2 and Zone 4 of traffic police.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had issued a notice of motion to Ludhiana police commissioner in a petition pertaining to plying of Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles in the city without properly fitted silencers in April 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out