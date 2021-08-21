Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 28 IPS, 13 PPS officers transferred in Punjab
chandigarh news

28 IPS, 13 PPS officers transferred in Punjab

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 02:15 AM IST
Sukhchain Singh Gill will now be Jalandhar police commissioner replacing Gurpreet Singh Bhullar who has been posted as DIG Ludhiana range. (representational image)

The Punjab government on Friday transferred 28 IPS and 13 PPS officers, including 13 SSPs and all three commissioners of police.

Shashi Prabha Dwivedi has been posted as ADGP (vigilance bureau) replacing Vibhu Raj, who now will be ADGP (Lokpal).

Naunihal Singh will now be new Ludhiana police commissioner replacing Rakesh Aggarwal, who was transferred as IG Rupnagar range. Sukhchain Singh Gill will now be Jalandhar police commissioner replacing Gurpreet Singh Bhullar who has been posted as DIG Ludhiana range.

Vikramjit Singh Duggal will be new Amritsar police commissioner.

Swapan Sharma will be new Sangrur SSP, whereas Dhruman H Nimbale will now be Moga SSP. Vivek Sheel Soni has been posted as Ropar SSP whereas Amneet Kaundal will now be Hohsiarpur district police chief. Charanjit Singh has been transferred as Muktsar SSP, whereas BS Meena will now be Barnala SSP. Gurdial Singh will now be new Ludhiana (rural) SSP, Harmanbir Singh Gill as Moga SSP, Ajay Malooja as Bathinda SSP, Ashwani Kapur as Batala SSP, Rajpal Singh as Ferozepur SSP, Opinderjit Singh Ghuman as Tarn Taran SSP and Sandeep Goel as Fatehgarh Sahib SSP.

J Elanchezhian has been posted as DCP (law and order), Ludhiana, while D Sudarvizhi will be joint commissioner of police, Amritsar.

15 IAS, 3 PCS officers shifted

The Punjab government on Friday transferred 15 IAS and three PCS officers, including KK Yadav, who was on deputation in Chandigarh as municipal corporation commissioner, and has been posted as director, public relations. According to the orders, Sibin C, director, industries and commerce, has also been given the additional charge of director, Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration. Senu Duggal, additional secretary information and public relations, will also hold the additional charge of CEO, Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion.

