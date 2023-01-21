280 coaches being recruited to promote sports in Punjab: Minister

Rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Saturday said that the state government was recruiting coaches to promote sports in Punjab.

“280 coaches are being recruited by the Sports department to promote sports in the state,” Dhaliwal said while addressing a meeting on sports and sportsmen at Ajnala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also said that chief minister Bhagwant Mann wants to see Punjab as a leading state in sports. He said that the new sports policy will be implemented this year. Dhaliwal announced that a stadium will also be built in Ajnala to promote sports in the border area of Amritsar.

He said that a total prize money of ₹9.30 crore has been distributed to the medal winning Punjabi athletes of the Commonwealth Games-2022 held at Birmingham. “A scheme has been launched under the name of Olympian Balbir Singh Sr. to boost sportsmen’s morale by our government. Similarly, a budget of ₹12.50 crore has been given under this scheme, under which any medal winner in Senior National Games will get ₹8,000 per month and Junior National Games, ₹6,000 rupees per month stipend will be given to the winning sportsperson.” Attending a seminar organised by the Youth Welfare Club Ajnala, Dhaliwal also distributed 51 sports kits to various sports clubs and announced ₹3 lakh to club.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}