Mohali: Patiala man held for 28-year-old biker’s death

A case was registered on the complaint of Baljinder Singh of Bandali village near Kharar. He stated to the police that on September 3, he along with his nephew Amanpreet Singh,28, were returning home from work around 9.45pm. Baljinder said his nephew Amanpreet was 100 metres ahead of him. Suddenly, a car driven by the accused came from Chunni side and rammed into Amanpreet’s motorcycle. The victim suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

As per investigating officer, Satnam Singh, during the probe it came to light that accused Kulwinderpal Singh from Patiala was diving the car and sped away after the accident.

Satnam Singh said that police has registered the case under Section 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC.

