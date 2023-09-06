News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Patiala man held for 28-year-old biker’s death

Mohali: Patiala man held for 28-year-old biker’s death

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Sep 06, 2023 01:29 AM IST

During the probe it came to light that accused Kulwinderpal Singh from Patiala was driving the car and sped away after the accident

Two days after a 28-year-old man died in a hit-and-run case near Chandigarh Groups of Colleges, Jhanjeri, the Kharar Sadar police booked Kulwinder Pal Singh of Patiala for reckless driving resulting in death.

A car driven by the accused came from Chunni side and rammed into Amanpreet’s motorcycle. The victim suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. (Getty image)
A case was registered on the complaint of Baljinder Singh of Bandali village near Kharar. He stated to the police that on September 3, he along with his nephew Amanpreet Singh,28, were returning home from work around 9.45pm. Baljinder said his nephew Amanpreet was 100 metres ahead of him. Suddenly, a car driven by the accused came from Chunni side and rammed into Amanpreet’s motorcycle. The victim suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

As per investigating officer, Satnam Singh, during the probe it came to light that accused Kulwinderpal Singh from Patiala was diving the car and sped away after the accident.

Satnam Singh said that police has registered the case under Section 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC.

