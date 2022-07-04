28-year-old man dies in suspected drowning at Mohali’s Siswan Dam
A 28-year-old Chandigarh resident died after allegedly slipping into the reservoir of Siswan Dam in Mohali on Saturday.
The victim, identified as Krishna, 28, lived in Kaimbwala, Chandigarh. According to his family, he had gone to the dam with his three friends, including a girl, around 11 am. Around 1 pm, they got a call from the Mullanpur police that he was being rushed to the Kharar civil hospital in a critical condition.
On reaching the hospital, the family was informed that he had died of drowning.
With his friends missing from the dam when his body was recovered, the family demanded an investigation into the incident.
While the friends claimed that Krishna slipped into the reservoir while relieving himself, the family claimed his friends did not seek help to rescue him or call an ambulance and instead fled from the spot.
Investigating officer Rajkumar said the matter was being probed from all angles and further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report.
The deceased, who worked as a scrap dealer with his brother-in-law Suresh Kumar, is survived by his wife and two children.
