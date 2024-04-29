28-yr-old man ends life in Mullanpur, wife, in-laws booked

: A day after a 28-year-old man ended his life, Mullanpur police on Saturday booked his wife, father-in-law and mother-in-law for abetment to suicide. He got married on March 29 last year and has a three-month-old son. (HT File Photo)

The father of the victim told the police that his son, who worked in a private company in Mohali, was depressed with frequent quarrels with his wife and in-laws within one year of his marriage.

The victim hanged himself with a ceiling fan inside the store of his house in Mullanpur. After the police were informed, the victim was rushed to the local civil hospital where he was declared dead.

The complainant alleged that his daughter-in-law used to misbehave and abuse his son and used to call her parents at their place whenever the couple used to fight. He added that they used to harass him due to which he was tense.

The complainant told the police that on April 13, the couple had a fight following which his in-laws reached their house and assaulted his son. They took their daughter with them along with the child.

“After being assaulted, my son lived in fear. He made a video call to his wife on April 24 and requested her to show him his son, but she refused. She abused him and his in-laws said they won’t send their daughter back. He was left disheartened. I made a failed bid to pacify him that day,” the father said.

The accused have been booked under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (act done by several persons) of the Indian penal Code (IPC).