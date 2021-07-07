293-kg heroin haul: Tarn Taran cops reach Mumbai to quiz key accused, help DRI in probe

A team of Tarn Taran police has reached Mumbai to question the key accused arrested in connection with the seizure of 293-kg heroin from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (Nhava Sheva Port) near the country’s commercial capital last week and help the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in tracing his links.

The DRI in coordination with the customs department had recovered the contraband hidden in two containers imported by a Tarn Taran-based firm, Sandhu Exports, from Afghanistan via Iran. The containers were declared as cargo of semi-processed talc stones. Prabhjit Singh (25) of Chohla Sahib village in Tarn Taran who had placed the order, was arrested by a team of the DRI after the recovery.

The Tarn Taran police team, led-by superintendent of police (narcotics) Jagjit Singh Walia, will also visit the port where the contraband was seized.

More teams of the Punjab Police, including the state special operation cell (SSOC), special task force (STF) and the organised crime control unit (OCCU), will also visit Mumbai in the coming days.

The Tarn Taran team has also taken details of the assets of the accused and his family. The police had also called one Manpreet Singh of Chohla Sahib, who was reportedly in contact with Prabhjit, for questioning.

He was, however, released later after nothing suspicious was found during his questioning. The police have also found links of Prabhjit with a Dhun Dhai Wala village family that is involved in drug smuggling.

A DRI official said Prabhjit had rented a godown in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh where all the goods imported by him were stored before being dispatched elsewhere.