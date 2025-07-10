2-day House session: Punjab government likely to table anti-sacrilege bill

At least five bills, including one proposing stringent punishment to deal with acts of sacrilege, seem to be on the agenda of the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the two-day special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, beginning Thursday morning. The session comes in the backdrop of stiff opposition to state government’s land pooling scheme, arrest of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia and concerns over law and order situation. (HT File)

The session comes in the backdrop of stiff opposition to state government’s land pooling scheme, arrest of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia and concerns over law and order situation.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann and other government functionaries have already stated that the state government will bring a legislation to ensure harsher punishment for sacrilege against religious scriptures.

The CM has called a meeting of the state cabinet on Thursday afternoon. “The draft anti-sacrilege bill is likely to be put up before the cabinet for approval,” said a senior government functionary, requesting anonymity. Other bills scheduled for introduction pertain to the establishment of two private universities and allowing bullock cart races as part of rural games in the state.

The special session will commence on July 10 with obituary references, followed by non-official business. According to the tentative schedule released by the Vidhan Sabha, legislative business will be conducted on Friday. The state government also plans to table a resolution opposing the Centre’s move to deploy the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Bhakra Dam project replacing Punjab Police.

Cong to corner govt over land pooling, law & order

Congress MLA Sukhwinder Singh Kotli on Wednesday said the main opposition party will strongly take up the alleged deteriorating law and order issue, rising state debt and the drug menace in the House.

Targeting the Mann government over extortion and threat calls to several people from criminals, Kotli said, “Who is responsible for the collapsed law and order in the state? People are getting extortion, threat calls from criminals, businessmen are being killed.”The Adampur MLA also referred to the recent broad daylight murder incident of Abohar businessman Sanjay Verma, trying to assert the “deteriorating” law and order situation under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Kotli said his party will also take on the ruling party in the House over the issue of “rising” state debt