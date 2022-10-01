Child dies after falling into open sewer drain in her house in Nayagaon

A two-year-old girl died after falling into an open sewer within her house in Nayagaon on Thursday.

The victim, Dhara Verma, stepped on an empty sack, which was acting as a temporary cover for the open drain, while construction work was underway.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the time of the incident, the labourers were on lunch break. The girls’ parents were at work, and she was under the care of her grandmother, said Nayagaon SHO Kulwant Singh. The labourers tried to rescue the child, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The victim’s father is a technician at PGIMER, Chandigarh, while her mother is an assistant professor at Chandigarh University.

The contractor, Aman Sharma, was arrested for causing death due to negligence. He was later granted bail by a local court.