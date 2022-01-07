3 accomplices of Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force operative held in Moga

Three accomplices of Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operative Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala, an aide of KTF’s Canada-based chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, were arrested with two hand-grenades and two pistols from Chogawan village in Moga district on Friday.

They had planned to attack a church in Moga to disturb the law and order situation, police said.

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, of Shadiwala village, Varinder Singh, alias Vinda, of Makhu and Baljeet Singh of Fatehgarh Panjtoor village in Moga district.

A senior police official said, “The accused had done a recce of a church and planned a grenade attack on it. However, we caught them and averted the attack.”

Moga senior superintendent of police Charanjeet Singh Sohal said, “First the accused tried to run over the police team with their vehicle when they were intercepted and then they tried to throw grenades at them. They also pointed pistols at the police personnel. However, the police managed to catch them.”

A .9mm pistol, a magazine and six cartridges were recovered from Gurpreet Singh, while a .9mm pistol, two magazines and 12 cartridges were found with Varinder Singh and two hand-grenades were recovered from Baljeet Singh.

“During interrogation, they said that they were in regular touch with Arsh Dala, who provided them the grenades to throw at a religious place. He had also given them money for this task,” the SSP said.

According to the police, Dala along with KTF’s Canada-based chief Nijjar is a co-conspirator behind the targeted killings in Punjab, including the murder of a dera follower and firing on a priest in Nijjar’s village. Besides, he was the prime accused in the murder of gangster Sukha Lamme and a trader in Moga. At present, he is hiding in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada.

