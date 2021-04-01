Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 armed robberies in Amritsar on Tuesday night baffle police
3 armed robberies in Amritsar on Tuesday night baffle police

The crimes took place within a span of four hours between 630pm and 10.30pm at differenet locations in the holy city
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 01:39 AM IST
Blurb: Armed men looted mobile phones worth 4 lakh from a shopkeeper, 20,000 cash from a liquor vend and snatched a bike from a labourer in three incidents

AMRITSAR Three armed robberies were reported in Amritsar between 6.30pm and 10.20pm on Tuesday as unidentified armed men looted mobile phones worth 4 lakh from a shopkeeper, 20,000 cash from a liquor vend and snatched a bike from a labourer.

The first incident occurred around 6:30pm near the Verka Bypass where three unidentified people robbed a labourer, Sarabjit Singh, of his motorcycle when he was on the way back home to Pakharpura village from a factory in the Mirakot area.

“When I reached near DAV International School, I stopped my Hero Honda Splendor bike to attend nature’s call. In the meantime, three unidentified people came on a silver-coloured bike and asked for my bike’s key. When I refused, one of them pointed a pistol at my chest and threatened to kill me. I surrendered the key and they fled towards Batala side,” said Sarabjit.

The second incident was reported around 8:40pm on Subhash Road in Chheharta area where three unidentified bike-borne armed men fled after snatching a bag full of mobile phones. The owner of Hari Electronics, Deepak, said, “I was closing my shop while my father was standing outside the shop with a bag of mobile phones in his hand. In the meantime, three men, who were on a motorcycle, came and started snatching the bag from my father’s hand. When we protested, one of the accused pointed a pistol at us. In fear, we handed over the bag that contained 4 lakh worth of mobile phones of different companies.”

The third incident took place around 10:20pm at Kot Atma Singh Nagar where unidentified people looted 20,000 cash from a liquor shop registered in the name of one Rajinder Tung. The salesman of the liquor shop, Baqeel Singh, said the accused entered the shop and took him at gunpoint. “When I resisted the accused, they threatened to kill me,” he said.

Police have registered three separate cases under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at Verka, Chheharta and Division-A police stations, respectively. Investigations are on.

