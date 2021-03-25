3 army personnel killed as vehicle overturns, catches fire in Rajasthan

Three Indian Army personnel from a unit in Bathinda military station were burnt to death and five others were injured when their official vehicle overturned and caught fire in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district early on Thursday.

Police said the accident took place near Gopalsar, 150 km from the Sriganganagar district headquarters.

Station house officer (SHO) Vikram Tiwari said havildar Dev Kumar, havildar SK Shukla and subedar Mamger died on the spot. Five other jawans were rushed to the military hospital in Suratgarh, where their condition is stated to be out of danger.

According to preliminary investigation, the army Gypsy overturned and caught fire after the driver lost control. “It was either due to the glare of the headlight from a vehicle headed in the opposite direction or after the vehicle was hit by an animal. Soon after the Gypsy overturned, it caught fire and the three personnel trapped inside died on the spot,” the SHO said.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the mishap. In a tweet, he said, “I’m saddened to learn of an accident at Suratgarh in Sriganganagar, where three army members lost their lives and five were injured. My condolences to the bereaved families. May they can gain strength in these difficult times. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.”