Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 arrested for illegal mining in Jalandhar

3 arrested for illegal mining in Jalandhar

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 02:11 AM IST

The Jalandhar police arrested three persons on the charge of illegal mining on Monday and seized three trucks. The accused have been identified as Ranjit Singh, Karandeep Singh and Jaspal Singh.

Phillaur DSP Jatinder Singh stated that during a checkpoint at the Bilga area of Jalandhar, ASI Amrik Singh stopped three trucks filled with sand. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Phillaur DSP Jatinder Singh stated that during a checkpoint at the Bilga area of Jalandhar, ASI Amrik Singh stopped three trucks filled with sand. “The accused were unable to produce receipts of the sand on which cops called mining inspector Jaswinder Singh, who seized the trucks. A case under Section 21 of the Mining Act and 379 of the IPC has been registered at police station Bilga,” he added.

