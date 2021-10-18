3 arrested for killing sanitation worker in Ludhiana

The police claimed to have solved the murder case of sanitation worker, Deepak Kumar, 26, of Guru Nanak Nagar, Mundian, within 24 hours with the arrest of three accused. According to the police, the accused had bludgeoned Deepak to death with a stick following a petty issue of asking for a passage to cross.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Sharma, 25, of Uttar Pradesh, who is living at Prem Nagar in Giaspura, Munish Kumar, 23, of A-one Colony of Bhattian Kalan and Ashish Pandey, 22, of Rasila Nagar, Jamalpur.

The police produced the accused before the court on Sunday which remanded them to one-day police custody for questioning.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) Sachin Gupta said the victim with his friend Badal and maternal uncle Sonu were returning home on their motorcycle after attending a birthday party on Friday. As they reached near Decent School, Bhamian, they found the accused, who were in an inebriated condition, had blocked the passage by parking their motorcycle.

The JCP said that Deepak had asked the accused to give them a passage to cross. The accused started abusing them. After Deepak objected to it and challenged them, the accused gave them a chase and intercepted them near the school.

The JCP added that the accused took a stick and hit Deepak on his head. Badal and Sonu fled the spot to call their friends. When they came back, they found Deepak lying injured and rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The police lodged a murder case against the accused and initiated an investigation on Saturday.

Inspector Kulwant Singh Malhi, SHO, Jamalpur police station, said the accused were captured in the CCTVs installed in the area. Police identified them and nabbed them within 24 hours.

He added that the weapon used in the crime was yet to be recovered.