3 arrested in Amritsar dacoity case

3 arrested in Amritsar dacoity case

Updated on Sep 29, 2022 03:08 AM IST

Police said they have recovered looted items with arrest of three persons, who were involved in the Amritsar dacoity case. The accused had looted after making a former Air Force officer captive at his home

Police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked a dacoity case in Amritsar in which jewellery worth 25 lakh and cash were looted after making a former Air Force officer captive at his home. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked a broad daylight robbery case in which jewellery worth 25 lakh and cash were looted after making a former Air Force officer captive at his home.

Police said they have recovered the looted items, including 6.75 lakh Indian currency and $USD 10,420 ( 8.50 lakh) with the arrest of three persons, who have been identified as Bikranjit Singh and his wife Ramanpreet Kaur, and Deepak Singh of Rajasansi.

Police said Ramanpreet Kaur, who had been working as a domestic help in the house, had hatched the conspiracy in collusion with her husband.

On September 21, two unidentified persons looted cash and jewellery from the house of Inderbir Singh Sidhana at the Yaseen Road area after making him captive.

Commissioner of police (CP) Arun Pal Singh said a team under the supervision of the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Varinder Khosa, was formed to investigate the matter.

“The probe team found that Ramanpreet, who had been working as a domestic help in the house, was aware of the presence of cash, dollars and jewellery. On the day of the incident, Ramanpreet had left the house after completing her work. After this, her husband and her relative Deepak had entered the house and held the house owner captive, before looting the cash and jewellery,” the CP said.

A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house), 455 (house trespass) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were registered against the accused at the Civil Lines police station.

