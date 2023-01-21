3 arrested in Karnal in 2021 murder case

More than two years after the body of Mahender Singh, alias Mogli, a resident of Derabassi in Punjab, was recovered from a canal near Karnal, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of the Karnal police have arrested three persons for the murder.

The investigators have claimed that the accused identified as Gurpreet Singh, Bharat Bhusan and Abhishek Kumar, all residents of Ambala, had killed Mahender following a financial dispute. Even they chopped off his head and legs and dumped the body into the canal on February 16, 2021.

Karnal DSP Rajesh Phogat said that the accused were arrested on Thursday from Ambala after the police investigation established their involvement in the murder. The DSP claimed that during the investigation it was found that total six persons were involved in the murder and three other accused have been identified as Sumit, Sagar of Kurukshetra and Mohit of Ambala. Sumit and Sagar were already in Kurukshetra district jail in another murder case and police teams are working to arrest Mohit.

The DSP said that it has been revealed during the investigation that the deceased, Mahender, and all six accused were friends and they were drug addicts.

They lived in a society in Mohali and on February 16, 2021, a clash took place between them over money for drugs and they shot Mahender dead. After that, they chopped his head and legs and even burnt his dismembered head at a cremation ground in Ambala and dumped the body in the canal.

He said that the accused were produced before the court which sent them a seven-day police remand and Sumit and Sagar will also be taken on production warrant.