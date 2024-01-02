3 back-to-back snatchings in southern sectors of Chandigarh
Jan 02, 2024 08:42 AM IST
Even as 1,100 cops were deployed across the city to maintain law-and-order amid New Year’s celebrations, snatchers had a free run on Sunday night as three snatchings, with a span of 45 minutes, were reported from the southern sectors
The snatchers first struck in Sector 42 where they stabbed a vegetable vendor in the thigh and took away some cash and a mobile phone. Then, another person was robbed of his phone in Attawa and a third person was targeted in Sector 37.
Police said the three snatchings took place between 9.15 and 10 pm.
Investigations are on to ascertain if it was a handiwork of the same gang, police said.
