3 Bathinda cops suspended after accused escapes custody

Three police personnel of Maur police station, including a sub-inspector (SI), were suspended after an accused escaped from police custody on Sunday.

Sources said that accused Baljit Singh was arrested in a theft case on October 7 and a court sent him to the police remand for interrogation in the case. Yesterday, it was found that Baljit tricked the police and fled custody of Maur police station.

A case was registered against SI Satpal Singh, assistant SI Lakhwinder Singh and home guard jawan Paramjit Singh under section 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sources said a departmental probe has also been ordered.