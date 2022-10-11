Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 Bathinda cops suspended after accused escapes custody

3 Bathinda cops suspended after accused escapes custody

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 01:55 AM IST

Sources said that accused Baljit Singh was arrested in a theft case on October 7 and a court sent him to the police remand for interrogation in the case. Yesterday, it was found that Baljit tricked the police and fled custody of Maur police station. Three police personnel were suspended after the incident.

Three police personnel of Maur police station, including a sub-inspector (SI), were suspended after an accused escaped from police custody on Sunday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Three police personnel of Maur police station, including a sub-inspector (SI), were suspended after an accused escaped from police custody on Sunday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda

Three police personnel of Maur police station, including a sub-inspector (SI), were suspended after an accused escaped from police custody on Sunday.

Sources said that accused Baljit Singh was arrested in a theft case on October 7 and a court sent him to the police remand for interrogation in the case. Yesterday, it was found that Baljit tricked the police and fled custody of Maur police station.

A case was registered against SI Satpal Singh, assistant SI Lakhwinder Singh and home guard jawan Paramjit Singh under section 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sources said a departmental probe has also been ordered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out