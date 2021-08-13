Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 coop dept inspectors booked for abetment to suicide in SBS Nagar
3 coop dept inspectors booked for abetment to suicide in SBS Nagar

The accused were allegedly forcing the victim, Sukhdev Singh, to pay ₹ 6 lakh or they will implicate him
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 11:37 PM IST
JALANDHAR

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police on Friday booked three inspectors of the department of cooperation for abetment after a department secretary allegedly committed suicide.

The accused were allegedly forcing the victim, Sukhdev Singh, to pay 6 lakh or they will implicate him. The accused have been identified as Kapil Kumar, Baldeep Singh and Asis Pal.

According to the FIR, Sukhdev’s wife Manjit Kaur said her husband was posted as a secretary in multipurpose co-operative society, Garhi Kanogoo, where there were some discrepancies in accounts. “The three inspectors used to harass my husband and asked him to deposit the pending amount in the society finances or pay them 2 lakh each. They also threatened to implicate him,” alleged Kaur.

The police recovered his body on August 11 near the Beas in Jalandhar.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 of Indian Penal Code at the Sadar police station in SBS Nagar. No arrest has been made so far.

