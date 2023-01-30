3 cops attacked for trying to stop DJ playing music in Karnal; 30 booked

A police team had to face the fury of youths celebrating a birthday party at a locality under Karnal’s Ram Nagar police station when cops tried to stop a DJ from playing beyond the prescribed schedule.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The three cops, head constable Satpal Singh and special police officers Balraj and Ram Singh, who were deputed at the emergency response vehicle (ERV) of police helpline Dial 112, sustained injuries after almost 30 youths attacked them when they tried to stop DJ from playing music and asked them that they cannot play loud music beyond 11 pm.

Irate villagers also vandalised the police vehicle. According to the injured cops, the incident took place on Saturday night when the cops got a call from the neighbours of the accused requesting the cops to stop the DJ.

The police team reached the locality at 11.40 pm and asked the youths to stop the DJ as they were disturbing the neighbours.

When the youths refused to stop the DJ, the cops told them that they would take action against them. This angered the youths and 30 people attacked the police officials. The cops tried to leave the spot and locked themselves in the ERV. The accused also attacked the vehicles with stones and damaged the front windshield.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ram Nagar police station in-charge Jagbir Singh said the incident took place when the police team reached the locality. The injured cops have been admitted to a hospital and their statement has been recorded, he added.

The SHO said on the complaint of the cops, the police have booked 30 people under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant), 307 (attempt to murder), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50), 332 (injuring public servants to deter them from duty), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and investigation is on to identify the accused.