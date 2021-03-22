Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 Covid-19 fatalities, 865 new cases in Haryana
The districts that reported fresh infections include Gurgaon (121), Karnal (116), Yamunanagar (89), Kurukshetra (73) and Panchkula (78).
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Haryana reported three more Covid-19 fatalities on Monday, taking the state's death toll to 3,101, while its infection tally rose to 2,80,693 with 865 new cases, a health department bulletin said.

A fatality each was reported from Fatehabad, Karnal and Gurgaon, it showed.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 5,698, and the recovery rate is 96.87 per cent, as per the bulletin. 

