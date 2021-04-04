3 cross-border smugglers held with 8kg heroin in Hoshiarpur

Police on Saturday arrested three cross-border smugglers and recovered 8kg heroin from them on the Mahilpur-Phagwara road near Hoshiarpur district’s Thuana village.

The contraband was hidden in a cavity of a Toyota Fortuner SUV that was intercepted on a tip-off that heroin smuggled from Pakistan was being brought for further supply.

The accused were identified as Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukhi, a resident of Channanwal in Barnala district, Manpreet Singh and Jagdeep Singh of Balbera in Patiala. One of the accused is believed to have links with militant Daya Singh Lahoriya.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said, “Eight packets carrying 1kg heroin each were recovered from a nook inside the bumper of the SUV (HR 26 CD 0072). Sukhwinder Singh has several drug smuggling cases registered against him and was out on bail. He has links with Lahoriya and Amrik Singh, a drug smuggler from Patiala.

“It has emerged that Sukhi developed contact with Pakistan-based narcotic smugglers during his visit to the neighbouring country as a pilgrim and started illicit trade of heroin. In 2007, 4kg heroin and four pistols were recovered from him at Sandhwa Bet’, the SSP added.

The three were being questioned for their links, he said.

Also, the CIA staff recovered 5kg poppy husk and ₹20 lakh drug money from Surinder Singh, Phumman Singh and Shinderpal Singh, all residents of Bilga, Jalandhar. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Dasuya.