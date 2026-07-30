3 days after MP’s tweet , traffic police, private security guards streamline traffic outside Chandigarh railway station

Three days after Member of Parliament (MP) Manish Tewari flagged the issue of traffic congestion outside Chandigarh railway station on X, authorities stepped up enforcement on Wednesday and deployed around half a dozen traffic police personnel and private security guards to prevent illegal parking and ease vehicular movement.

The department would explore the feasibility of installing CCTV cameras at these locations to curb traffic violations and improve enforcement, said a senior UT police officer . (HT File)

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A traffic policeman said around 20 to 25 challans are being issued on a daily basis for illegal parking and other violations, including incomplete vehicle documents.

The parking contractor has also roped in private security guards to prevent unauthorised parking. “No Parking” signboards have also been installed along the main approach road.

Patchwork near bus stop

A JCB was seen levelling the CTU bus stop area near the station after potholes were filled with soil earlier this week. Officials said the stretch would be concretised later. As part of the traffic decongestion plan, a portion of the green belt along the main road will be cleared to widen the bus stop, while the heritage rail engine displayed near the station entrance will be removed within the next few days to create additional space, the officials added.

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{{^usCountry}} Traffic bottleneck shifts beyond station gate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Traffic bottleneck shifts beyond station gate {{/usCountry}}

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While traffic police are regulating traffic near the entry gate of railway station, the road beyond the ‘No Parking’ barricades towards Daria village continues to remain a major bottleneck due to illegally parked taxis and auto-rickshaws, leaving little space for vehicles to pass. The situation is further aggravated by the dilapidated roads, leading to frequent traffic jams.

No CCTV at junctions

Moreover, no closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed either near the station’s entry gate or at the Industrial Area traffic light point, from where vehicles take a turn towards the railway station. As a result, many traffic violations go unrecorded. A senior UT Police officer said the department would explore the feasibility of installing CCTV cameras at these locations to curb traffic violations and improve enforcement.

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