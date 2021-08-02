3 DCs among two dozen IAS transferred in Haryana

In an administrative rejig involving IAS officers, Haryana government on Sunday transferred deputy commissioners (DCs) of Charkhi Dadri, Palwal and Jind while reshuffling the departments of about two-dozen middle-rung bureaucrats.

Charkhi Dadri DC Amarjit Singh Mann has been posted as director and special secretary, tourism department, while Rohtak municipal commissioner Pradeep Godara will replace Mann as DC, Charkhi Dadri.

Palwal DC Naresh Kumar has been posted as Jind DC while Krishna Kumar, who was the additional director of urban estate, Faridabad, will be Palwal DC.

Ashok Kumar Bansal, HCS, will continue as Sonepat DC, Jitender Yadav will be commissioner of Faridabad MC and Preeti, additional deputy commissioner (ADC), Kurukshetra, has been posted as ADC, Rewari, and district resources, information officer at Rewari, the state government said in a release.

The government has posted Pankaj Yadav, commissioner, Ambala division as commissioner, Rohtak division, replacing Anita Yadav, who has been posted as additional chief executive officer, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority.

Pankaj Agarwal will be commissioner and secretary, administrative reforms department, labour commissioner and secretary of labour department; Vikas Gupta, has been posted as director general, micro, small-medium enterprises.

TL Satyaprakash will hold the post of secretary (power), managing director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd and CEO (designate) of Drone Imaging and Information Systems of Haryana Ltd (DRIISHYA).

Balkar Singh, MD, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam (DHBVN) has been posted as secretary, home.

Vinay Singh, chief administrator, Haryana state agricultural marketing board, has been given additional charge of MD-Hafed.

PC Meena, has been posted as MD Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam (DHBVN) and Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, Delhi.

A Sreenivas, MD, Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation has been given additional charge of registrar, cooperative societies, and secretary, cooperation department.

Ashok Kumar Meena has been posted as special secretary (personnel, training, vigilance and parliamentary affairs), director training (ex-officio) and inquiry officer, vigilance.

Dusmanta Kumar Behera, MD, Hafed, has been posted as director and special secretary, urban local bodies department and mission director, state urban livelihood mission and state urban development authority.

Ravi Prakash Gupta has been posted as special secretary (agriculture), Sharandeep Kaur Brar as director and secretary (skill development and industrial training, employment) and director citizen resources information department.

Ram Sarup Verma will be director (environment) and special secretary (environment and climate change; revenue and disaster management), Narhari Singh Banger, who is additional director, Urban Estate, Rohtak, has been given additional charge of commissioner, Rohtak MC.

Dharmender Singh, additional director, Urban Estate, Panchkula, has been posted as commissioner, MC Sonepat and municipal commissioner, Sonepat.

Sangeeta Tetarwal, municipal commissioner, Sirsa has been posted as additional secretary, finance department.

Jaspreet Kaur, additional commissioner, municipal corporation, Gurugram, has been posted as administrator HSVP, Gurugram, and additional director, Urban Estate, Gurugram.

Monika Gupta, municipal commissioner, Palwal, has been posted as administrator, HSVP, Faridabad and additional director, Urban Estate, Faridabad.

Jagdish Sharma, commissioner, municipal corporation, Sonepat and municipal commissioner, Sonepat, has been posted as administrator, HSVP, Panchkula and additional director, Urban Estate, Panchkula.