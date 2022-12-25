3 dead as 2 bikes collide in Sidhwan Khurd

In a tragic incident, three men died after two bikes collided on Ludhiana- Ferozpur Road in Sidhwan Khurd on Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as Suraj, 19, a resident of Sidhwan Kalan; Lachman Das, 21, and Gurjant alias Sajan, both residents of Virk village in Jagraon.

Two men, Sukhdeep and Pargat, also suffered grievous injuries. While Pargat was released from the hospital, Sukhdeep is undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and is in a serious condition, said police.

Police said that the accident took place at around 12 am when Suraj, Sukhdeep and Pargat were going towards Sidhwan Kalan from Chaunkiman on a bike, while Lachman and Gurjant were coming from the opposite direction. The mishap took place around 150-200 metres away from the CT university .

Lachman and Gurjant worked as cooks at a restaurant near CT university and were on their way home. Police said they were riding on the wrong side.

Lachman is survived by his wife who is pregnant and a son who is around two years old.

Suraj, 19, was returning from a family function in Halwara and was a college student.

Police said that the accident was a result of lack of visibility due to fog and speeding. Both bikes are in a mangled condition.

Assistant sub-inspector Randhir Singh from the Chaunkiman police post, said that bodies of the deceased were handed to police after the postmortem and inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.