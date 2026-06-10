3 die in Rohtak market blaze

Three persons have been killed and nine shops destroyed after a massive blaze, suspected to have originated from an air-conditioner compressor explosion, engulfed a row of commercial establishments near D-Park in Rohtak on Tuesday afternoon.

Three persons have been killed and nine shops destroyed after a massive blaze, suspected to have originated from an air-conditioner compressor explosion, engulfed a row of commercial establishments near D-Park in Rohtak on Tuesday afternoon. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

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The police said that three bodies have been recovered and sent for the postmortem examination. Around 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the fire and after the fire was brought under control, an NDRF team launched a search operation late in the evening. During the operation, three bodies were recovered from the debris and were sent to the PGIMS, Rohtak, for the postmortem examination. However, there was no official confirmation about the identity of the deceased.

According to information, the fire broke out around 3 pm at a footwear showroom and quickly spread to nine adjoining shops. Eyewitnesses said several customers were present inside the showroom when the fire erupted.

The firefighting teams from Rohtak, Bahadurgarh, Jind, Bhiwani, Jhajjar and Gohana were pressed into service.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior district and police officials, including deputy commissioner Sachin Gupta, superintendent of police Gaurav Rajpurohit and Rohtak Range inspector general of police Simardeep Singh, reached the spot to monitor the rescue operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior district and police officials, including deputy commissioner Sachin Gupta, superintendent of police Gaurav Rajpurohit and Rohtak Range inspector general of police Simardeep Singh, reached the spot to monitor the rescue operations. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident occurred barely 50 metres from the residence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, prompting authorities to evacuate the surrounding area as a precautionary measure.

Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda also visited the site and termed the incident unfortunate. He assured affected families that every possible effort was being made to provide help. The MP urged the government to provide a government job to a family member of those who may have lost their lives in the fire. He also demanded 100% compensation for affected shopkeepers.

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