3 factory workers killed as vehicle rams into bike in Patiala

Three factory workers were killed after an unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle near Sahauli village in Patiala district on Thursday.

The incident took place on the Nabha-Bhadson road when the victims, identified as Sandeep Kumar of Aloharan Khurd village, Yoginder Sahota and Vikramjeet Singh of Nabha, all aged 21, were headed to work at a factory at Madhopur village.

Investigating officer Gurbachan Singh said they received information around 10am that three youths lay unconscious and were bleeding profusely. “The three had died on the spot. The driver of the vehicle that hit their bike managed to flee from the spot,” he said.

Yoginder’s parents said he started working at the factory just three days ago.

A case against unidentified driver was registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.