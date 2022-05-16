3 firemen injured in blaze near Kasauli air force station
Three firefighters sustained serious burn injuries while trying to douse a massive forest fire that broke out near Kasauli air force station in Solan district late on Sunday.
The injured firefighters have been rushed to the PGIMER, Chandigarh. Director, state disaster management authority, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said fire tenders were rushed to the spot from Kuther and Parwanoo and efforts were on to control the fire.
In another forest fire that broke out at a forest nature camp in Dharampur, 15 huts were gutted. Forest and revenue officials are at the spot trying to douse the flames.
-
BJYM’s three-day training camp ends in Dharamshala
The three-day national-level training camp of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of BJP, concluded at Dharamshala on Sunday. Additional solicitor general of the Supreme Court, Vikramjit Banerjee, delivered a lecture on 'Tools of Legal Activism'. The second session was taken up by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Udaan founder Sujit Kumar and Koo app founder Aprameya Radhakrishna, who shared their views on 'New India 2047 –Startups, Entrepreneurship, Technology and Government'.
-
Accused were paid ₹10,000 for putting up Khalistan flags: HP Police
Harbir Singh and Paramjit Singh Pamma are in the police custody till May 16 and being interrogated by an SIT formed to probe the case. During interrogation, the duo confessed that they had written slogans and putting up flags, police sources said. The police are now trying to trace those who financed their activities.
-
At 30°C, Shimla sees hottest day of season
Heatwave continued to roast Himachal Pradesh as the mercury soared above normal across the hills on Sunday, setting new temperature records. The temperatures across the state have been recorded two to six degrees above normal. Shimla saw its hottest day of the season at 30 degrees Celsius on Sunday. On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the state capital was recorded at 29 degrees.
-
Investigation by magistrate gets LG approval, to suggest solution
Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has approved the constitution of a magisterial inquiry under district magistrate (West) into Mundka fire incident which claimed at least 27 lives. Following LG's approval, the home department issued an order constituting the magisterial inquiry, according to an official release on Sunday. “The inquiry will also recommend action against erring individuals, agencies and officers,” an official said. It will also suggest remedial measures to prevent occurrence of such tragedies in future.
-
Day after toddler’s death in Dera Bassi hutment fire, landowner booked for stubble burning
A day after an 18-month-old girl was charred to death after fire broke out in around 40 illegal hutments on shamlat land in Sundra village of Dera Bassi, police booked a landowner for stubble burning. Jeet Singh has been identified as Jeet Singh, a resident of Dafarpur village, Dera Bassi. He has been booked on the statement of my 18-month-old a grocer, daughter Roopa father Ramvir.
