3 foreign pistols among 5 arms seized from suspects in Ludhiana

Three sophisticated imported firearms are among the five illegal weapons seized from two key accused in connection with the firing at a commission agent’s shop in Payal grain market for ₹1-crore extortion bid on April 14, Khanna police said on Saturday. The seized weapons include two semi-automatic Zigana pistols and Austrian-made Glock pistols, which police described as high-end firearms rarely seen in routine criminal cases. As many as 15 bullets have also been seized from their possession.

Officials with the seized weapons in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

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The weapons were recovered from Robin, a resident of Humayunpur village in Ludhiana, and Hardeep Singh of Manjali Kalan village. Both have been formally arrested in connection with the firing incident at the shop of an arhtiya, Harish Chandar, in Payal grain market. Robin was apprehended during a joint operation with the Ludhiana police commissionerate. Robin works as a waiter in weddings, while Hardeep Singh works as bouncer in parties.

Senior superintendent of police Darpan Ahluwalia said officials are probing the backward and the forward linkages of the accused to trace the weapon supply chain. She added that initial investigations suggested the possible involvement of gangster Doni Bal in facilitating the procurement of the imported firearms.

With these arrests, the total number of the accused held in the case has risen to nine. Those previously arrested include Saudagar Singh, Umesh Kumar, his brother Laksh, cab driver Gurwinder Singh, Mohammad Shafiq, Mohammad Rafiq and Sharif Ali.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said Shafiq, Rafiq and Sharif had allegedly provided shelter to the main accused after the April 14 firing incident, helping them evade arrest. Sharif Ali is already facing four criminal cases, while Shafiq was on parole in a murder case at the time of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Shafiq, Rafiq and Sharif had allegedly provided shelter to the main accused after the April 14 firing incident, helping them evade arrest. Sharif Ali is already facing four criminal cases, while Shafiq was on parole in a murder case at the time of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials further revealed that Hardeep Singh alias Laddi is also facing trial in two cases, including murder, while Robin has a prior FIR registered against him for extortion and assault. More arrests are likely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials further revealed that Hardeep Singh alias Laddi is also facing trial in two cases, including murder, while Robin has a prior FIR registered against him for extortion and assault. More arrests are likely. {{/usCountry}}

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