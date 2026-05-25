3 hacked to death in Sonepat’s Kundli housing complex; accused arrested

Three people, including a married couple, were found murdered inside a BPL flat at the TDI City residential complex in Kundli, Sonepat, police said on Monday.

Three people, including a married couple, were found murdered inside a BPL flat at the TDI City residential complex in Kundli, Sonepat, police said on Monday.

The police said the accused has been arrested and will be produced before a court on Tuesday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The victims have been identified as Vijay Kumar, 50, his wife Sunita, 45, both residents of Kot Mohalla in Sonepat, and Swati, 32, a resident of Baroli village. Vijay was a taxi driver.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that all three victims were attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and had died on the spot. According to the police, neighbours reported hearing a disturbance around midnight and alerted security personnel and local authorities.

A police team broke open the locked door of the apartment, recovering the bodies from different rooms.

The Kundli police station in-charge said that the crime was allegedly committed by a resident of the BPL flats, identified as Brahm Prakash, a security guard of a private school.

He has been arrested and will be produced before a court on Tuesday and taken on remand, the police said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to police, the accused in an inebriated condition forced his way into Swati’s home while she was alone. When she fled to her neighbour Vijay’s house, the attacker pursued her, assaulting the occupants and abducting Swati. She was later found murdered outside the housing society. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, the accused in an inebriated condition forced his way into Swati’s home while she was alone. When she fled to her neighbour Vijay’s house, the attacker pursued her, assaulting the occupants and abducting Swati. She was later found murdered outside the housing society. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

While the motive remains unclear, investigators are probing all angles, including the suspect’s mental state.

Forensic experts have collected evidence from the crime scene, and the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination as police continue to record statements from neighbours.

The daughter of the deceased said that the accused is mentally unstable. She alleged that the accused had behaved inappropriately with their neighbour, Swati, several months ago, following which the police were called. However, Swati had agreed not to file a police complaint after the accused apologised for his behaviour.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}