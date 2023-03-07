3 held for looting petrol pump in Punjab’s Fazilka

Fazilka Police on Monday nabbed three accused for allegedly looting a petrol pump at gunpoint.

The car used in the crime had a fake registration number. (Representational Photo (Getty Images) )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Avneet Kaur Sidhu, senior superintendent of police, Fazilka said that during investigation of case of looting of ₹27,690 at gun point from a petrol pump on Saturday, by some unidentified persons in a car (DL-06B-9069), the police got inputs following which one Chandan alias Goru Vinod Kumar alias Gogri and Chenaya Bhadi alias Chetan, both natives of Diwan Khera village along with the car were nabbed. The car had a fake registration number. A .32 bore revolver and looted amount was also recovered.

Accused were booked under Section 392,473,457,342,506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code besides Section 25 and 27 of Arms Act, while a local court sent accused trio to three days of police remand.