Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 held, over 1 quintal doda post seized in Karnal
chandigarh news

3 held, over 1 quintal doda post seized in Karnal

The Haryana Police on Friday foiled an attempt to push drugs into the state from Jharkhand and seized 1
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 12:44 AM IST
HT Image

The Haryana Police on Friday foiled an attempt to push drugs into the state from Jharkhand and seized 1.28 quintal doda post and over 7.5kg opium concealed in a truck under rice bags in Karnal.

The accused have been identified as Rajat, Kuldeep Singh and Gurmeet.

Primary probe revealed that the accused had brought rice bags from Ranchi in their truck and had to unload the bags in Ambala.

Taking advantage of this, they bought opium and doda post from Ranchi at cheap rates and hid them in the middle of the rice bags.

The accused were to supply this consignment to different places in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at exorbitant prices, police said.

Acting on information about smuggling of narcotics in a truck coming from Uttar Pradesh side, a police team intercepted the vehicle from Meerut road in Karnal.

“During search, the police team found eight bags of doda post (1.28 quintal) and 7.5kg opium in a plastic bag hidden behind rice bags,” police said.

A case was registered against the accused under the NDPS Act and further probe is on to find out the chain of drug peddling, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people

Dog scared of vacuum cleaner warns netizens about ‘monster’ in adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP