3 held with 1.5kg heroin in Moga

Faridkot : The Moga police on Saturday arrested three drug smugglers and recovered 1.5-kg heroin from their possession. The Moga police on Saturday arrested three drug smugglers and recovered 1.5-kg heroin from their possession

The accused were identified as Gurcharan Singh, Gurjant Singh and Sandeep Singh of Kot Ise Khan in Moga district.

Moga senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni said a team of the crime investigation agency (CIA) led by inspector Daljit Singh nabbed the accused at a checkpoint on the Moga-Amritsar road and recovered the contraband and a car from their possession.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Kot Ise Khan police station.