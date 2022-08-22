Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
3 held with 1 lakh intoxicant pills in Ludhiana

chandigarh news
Updated on Aug 22, 2022 12:18 AM IST

Sahnewal police in Ludhiana on Sunday arrested three men with one lakh intoxicant pills; the drugs were recovered from the fuel tank of their truck

A drugs case has been registered against the trio.
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Sahnewal police on Sunday arrested three men with one lakh intoxicant pills.

The accused have been identified as Baljit Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Tapinder Singh, all residents of Sahnewal.

Assistant sub-inspector Joginderpal, who is investigating the case, said that police arrested the trio from Delhi Road near Sahnewal Road on the basis of a tip-off.

“We stopped their truck for checking and found that the shape of the fuel tank was unusual. On checking it, we found the drugs,” said the ASI.

A case has been registered under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act against the accused at Sahnewal police station.

