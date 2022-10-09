3 held with drugs in Chandigarh
Published on Oct 09, 2022 12:36 AM IST
Three people, including a woman and an auto-rickshaw driver, were arrested with drugs from different parts of Chandigarh in the past 24 hours
One Satnam Singh, 35, of Hallomajra, who is an auto-rickshaw driver, was arrested with 14 gram heroin. He was caught during checking near Dove Hotel in Hallomajra
Also, the operation cell of Chandigarh Police arrested one Manoj Mishra, 50, a native of Bihar, with 51.1 kg poppy husk. He was caught behind the parking gate of ISBT in Sector 17.
Meanwhile, a 35-year-old woman from Sector 38-A was nabbed with 10 gram heroin near the Sector 39 C/D turn.
All three of them have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.