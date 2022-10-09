Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 held with drugs in Chandigarh

3 held with drugs in Chandigarh

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 09, 2022 12:36 AM IST

Three people, including a woman and an auto-rickshaw driver, were arrested with drugs from different parts of Chandigarh in the past 24 hours

Auto-rickshaw driver arrested with 14 gram heroin and woman with 10 gram heroin. Bihar man nabbed with 51.1 kg poppy husk. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Three people were arrested with drugs from different parts of Chandigarh in the past 24 hours.

One Satnam Singh, 35, of Hallomajra, who is an auto-rickshaw driver, was arrested with 14 gram heroin. He was caught during checking near Dove Hotel in Hallomajra

Also, the operation cell of Chandigarh Police arrested one Manoj Mishra, 50, a native of Bihar, with 51.1 kg poppy husk. He was caught behind the parking gate of ISBT in Sector 17.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old woman from Sector 38-A was nabbed with 10 gram heroin near the Sector 39 C/D turn.

All three of them have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP