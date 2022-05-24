3 hybrid terrorists involved in killing of Jammu and Kashmir sarpanch arrested

Three hybrid terrorists who were responsible for the killing of a sarpanch in Baramulla district were arrested on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

Baramulla senior superintendent of police (SSP) identified the accused as Noor Mohammad Yatoo, Mohammad Rafiq Parray and Ashiq Hussain Parray, all residents of Goshbugh village in Baramulla district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the SSP, the three were involved in the killing of Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, sarpanch of Goshbugh B village. Bangroo was shot in the Chanderhama orchards in the Wussan area of Palhallan on April 15.

The terrorists were arrested by Baramulla police and the Army on the basis of technical leads and human inputs, the officer added.

“Interrogation of the suspects revealed a deeper conspiracy involving an older sleeper cell of Lashkar-e-Taiba which was responsible for the grenade attack in Palhallan highway last year. The accused arrested in that case especially the prime conspirator, Mohammad Afzal of Barthipora, Naidkhai, Bandipora and Mehrajuddin Dar of Gund Jehangir, Hajin, Bandipora had already tasked multiple blind-sided sleeper cells to identify and attack specific targets to spread terror and chaos. Both these have been found involved in various such web of modules and are already under arrest,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The module arrested on Monday had been tasked to identify and attack panchayat representatives and other civilians and soft targets, the SSP said, adding that they had been provided pistols and ammunition.

“The three terrorists divulged the plot which was directed by LeT terrorists Yusuf Kantru and Hilal Sheikh (both killed at Malwah operation) and executed by recently infiltrated terrorists Gulzar Ganaie (killed in an encounter at Bandipora) and Umar Lone of Wussan (still active and at large). The investigations further led to the recoveries of arms and ammunition and to a larger web of links between various tanzeems and organisations on which investigation is going on,” the police officer said.

According to a J&K police spokesperson, three Chinese pistols, three magazines, two grenades and 32 pistol rounds were recovered from the arrested trio.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The successful apprehension of the three terrorists and the recovery of the arms and ammunitions has foiled major terror plots planned in future the general area. Interrogation of the apprehended individuals is likely to give further inputs for future counter-terrorism operations,” the spokesman said.

Two hybrid militants arrested in Srinagar; 15 pistols recovered

Srinagar The police on Monday claimed to have arrested two hybrid militants of TRF/Lashkar and recovered 15 pistols from them.

These hybrid militants were planning to use the weapons in targeting killings of the civilians and security force personnel in the city, the police said.

Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar termed the arrest of hybrid militants as a big success. “Police arrested two local hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. Incriminating materials, arms & ammo, including 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and one silencer recovered. A case has been registered. Investigation going on,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police spokesman said that hybrid militants were arrested during a cordon and search operation in the Chanpora area and identified them as Aamir Mushtaq Ganai, alias Mussa, and Ajlan Altaf Bhat of Butpora chanpora. “It came out in initial examination that these weapons were sent by Pakistan-based handlers of LeT/TRF and they were to be used for the targeted killing of civilians and security personnel in Srinagar city. The arrested duo was to distribute these pistols to other terrorists in Srinagar. Further investigation of the case is in full swing to unearth the whole conspiracy,” the spokesman said.