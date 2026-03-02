3 killed, 13 injured as vehicle rams into tree in Bhiwani village

Three women were killed and 13 others suffered injuries when the Tata Ace vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a tree near Dhirana village in Bhiwani on Sunday, police said. Three women were killed and 13 others suffered injuries when the Tata Ace vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a tree near Dhirana village in Bhiwani on Sunday, police said. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Murti Devi, 60, Krishna, 65 and Phoolwati, all residents of Kalinga village in the district. Kalinga village sarpanch Sonu Sharma said that 16 persons from his village were going in a Tata Ace vehicle to attend a mourning meeting at Rampur Dhodiwala village.

“When their vehicle reached near Dhirana village, the driver lost control over the vehicle as one of the front tyres got detached and the vehicle crashed into a tree. The injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Bhiwani where they are undergoing treatment,” he added.

Bhiwani deputy commissioner Sahil Gupta met the injured persons at civil hospital and took stock of their health.

He said that three women lost their lives and the condition of four injured is stated to be critical.

“The doctors are doing their best and we are monitoring the situation. If required, injured persons will be referred to Rohtak’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS),” the DC added.

An official spokesman of Bhiwani police said that the bodies of three women were kept at a mortuary and their bodies will be handed over to the families after conducting an autopsy.

Car catches fire in Hisar; 6 sustain burn injuries

Six persons were injured when their car turned upside down after hitting a divider and caught fire near Chikanwas on the Hisar-Sirsa national highway on Sunday.

According to police officials, the incident occurred when six persons were going to Delhi from Sirsa and their car caught fire after hitting a divider near Chikanwas village in Hisar district.

The passerby rushed the injured to Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Agroha, where they are undergoing treatment.