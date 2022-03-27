Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
3 killed, 6 injured as bus falls into gorge in Solan’s Sadhupul

Three persons were killed and six injured after the private bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Sadhupul in Solan district on Saturday
The bus that was on its way to Chail from Kandaghat skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Sadhupul in Solan district on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 02:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The bus was on its way to Chail from Kandaghat. Solan superintendent of police Virender Sharma said the emergency workers rushed to the spot soon after receiving the information. The injured have been admitted to the Kandaghat hospital. He said the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

