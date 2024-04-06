3 locksmiths held for stealing cash, gold from Ludhiana houses

The Sarabha Nagar police arrested a Madhya Pradesh resident, his son and aide for stealing cash and jewellery from houses. The accused, posing as locksmiths, used to roam around the streets in the city to find their targets. On April 2, the accused had hit a house in the New Ashapuri area and stolen gold jewellery. The accused have been identified as Raju Singh, his son Sher Singh and aide Kirpal Singh, all residents of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. (HT File)

The police had received a complaint from Rahul Aggarwal, a resident of New Ashapuri, who alleged that the accused were making rounds posing as locksmiths. When they called in the accused inside the house to repair locks of an almirah, The accused repaired the lock and left after informing them to not open the locks for two hours.

When they opened the almirah, they discovered gold jewellery missing. The missing items were two bangles, a chain, a pendant, four rings and a pair of earrings, all made out of gold. Aggarwal informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajpal Singh, investigating officer at the Sarabha Nagar police station, said that the police traced the accused and arrested them. The ASI added that the police have recovered the stolen jewellery from the accused and It was suspected that the accused were involved in previous thefts in the city.

A case under sections 380 (theft) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them.