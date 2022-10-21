3 masked men hack ex-serviceman, wife to death in Tarn Taran village

TARN TARAN: An ex-serviceman and his wife were hacked to death at Harike Pattan village by the three unidentified masked men during the wee hours of Thursday.

The assailants took away five gold rings, ₹30,000 and a licensed gun after locking the couple’s daughter and daughter-in-law in a room. The incident took place in a densely populated area of the village.

The victims were identified as Sukhdev Singh, 47, who was also a member of the village panchayat, and his Rajbir Kaur, 42.

In her statement to the police, victims’ daughter Simarjit Kaur said she, her mother and her sister-in-law went to sleep on Wednesday night but her father was watching TV in a room. “Around 1.30am, three masked men barged into the house and took me and my sister-in-law to the store room at gunpoint. They opened a box containing costly items, including gold jewellery, cash and rifle of my father. After taking these items, they locked us there,” she said.

“After around one hour, we somehow managed to come out of the room and saw my father and mother in a pool of blood. My father was tied with a chair, while my mother was lying on a bed,” she said.

The victims’ son went to Malaysia just 15 days ago for a job.

After registering an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of IPC, the police have launched a hunt to nab the accused.