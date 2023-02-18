3 members of Bambiha gang held with weapons in Punjab’s Bathinda

Police have arrested three criminals of the Davinder Bambiha gang who were allegedly planning to target a businessman in the south Malwa district.

At a press conference on Saturday, senior superintendent of police (SSP) J Ellenchezian said the police have recovered three sophisticated weapons and ammunition from them.

The accused have been identified as Honey alias Kekda, Hemant Kumar and Hira Lal whose age is said to be between 20-26 years.

The SSP said as per inputs, members of the gang had hatched a conspiracy to eliminate a person for which foreign-made weapons were supplied to the arrested accused.

“After a tip-off that weapons have been provided to the three shooters, the crime investigation team swung into action and nabbed them. Accused are being interrogated by the police team of civil lines for further details,” he added.