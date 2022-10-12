3 members of Preet Phagwara gang held with arms in Jalandhar

Jalandhar police claimed to have arrested three members of the Preet Phagwara gang with arms and ammunition ,here on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Seth Lal alias Sethi, Raj Pal alias Paali and Rajesh Kumar alias Raja.

Addressing a press conference, Commissioner of Police, Gursharan Singh Sandhu said that in an operation led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Investigation, Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, police arrested the accused on a tip-off at a police checkpoint at Y-point near Bhagat Singh colony. He stated that police have also seized 12 weapons including 5 pistols of .32 mm, 1 revolver of .32mm, 4 country made weapons of .315 mm and 2 country-made weapons of .12 mm.

Commissioner Sandhu also said that three accused are linked with Rajneesh alias Preet (Preet Phagwara gang) who is currently in Ferozpur jail for killing Abdul Rasheed of Malerkotla. “Rajneesh alias Preet has 20 previous cases registered against him related to murders, smuggling of narcotics, the Prisons Act, and much more. The accused brought the weapons on the orders of Rajneesh alias Preet. We are planning to bring Preet to Jalandhar on production warrant to dig out detailed information on the case,” Commissioner added.

Teja also mentioned that these accused, who also have previous cases registered against them, were planning to smuggle weapons at the direction of Preet, who is a gangster and has links with the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. “We are probing more into the case to identify how they got the weapons and to whom they were going to deliver them. A case under section 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against them at police station division number 1,” DCP said.