3 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail

Three abandoned mobile phones were recovered from the premises of Ludhiana central jail during a special checking on July 19 and 20.

Assistant jail superintendent Suraj Mal said on July 20, they found an abandoned mobile phone from the bathroom of barrack number 4. On July 19, they had found two abandoned phones, one from the oven of the jail and the other from barrack number 4, he added.

Three separate cases under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act have been registered against the unidentified accused at the Division number 7 police station.