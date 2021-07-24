Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
3 Mohali transport authority officials suspended for negligence in duty

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 01:54 AM IST
Sources said there were several complaints that they were not dealing with the public properly. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Following several complaints against three employees deployed at the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office in Sector 76, Mohali, and RTA (track) in Sector 82, state transport commissioner Amarpal Singh suspended them for negligence in duty.

The suspended employees include Kuldeep Singh (clerk) posted at RTA track in Sector 82, Kamaljit Singh (steno) at RTA track in Sector 82 and Gurmail Singh (clerk) at RTA office in Sector 76. As per sources, there were several complaints that they were not dealing with the public properly.

RTA Sukhwinder Kumar said the officials have been suspended after several complaints were received against them. “We will not spare anybody if we get multiple complaints from people. We want a clean and transparent service environment for the people,” said Kumar while appealing to residents to immediately lodge a complaint with the district administration if any government employee takes bribe.

On July 23, a joint team of Mohali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Jagdeep Sehgal and deputy superintendent of police, cyber-crime, raided the offices of RTA, Sector 76, and the driving track in Sector 82 and arrested four touts --Taranjit Singh, Manish Kumar, Harjinder Singh and Yashpal Sharma—who used to take money from people to get work done. Around 100 licences, registration certificates, files, mobiles and laptop were recovered from their possession.

Mohali superintendent of police (cyber-crime) Gurjot Singh Kaler said the remands of the touts have been extended by two days. “We are also investigating the role of the RTA officials and will soon submit the report,” he said.

