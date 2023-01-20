3 more arrested for chopping off Karnal man’s hands

More than a week after unidentified miscreants had chopped off the hands of Jugnu Rana of Rahra village of Karnal when he was having food at a roadside eatery on the NH-44 near Pipli town of Kurukshetra district, the police have arrested three more people for their involvement in the case. Now the number of the arrested accused have increased to seven as the police had already arrested two people in the case.

The accused have been identified as Rajesh Kumar, alias Bhuria of Kakrod village, and Kulbir Sharma of Alewa village and Aditya of Safidon of Jind district.

According to Malkeet Singh, in-charge of CIA-I of the Kurukshetra police, the police had earlier arrested Umrao of Rahra village of Karnal, Hardeep Singh of Jamni village, Nitin Kumar of Julani of Jind district and Anil Kumar of Morkhi village of Panipat district. The police had also recovered two cutters which was used in the crime.

The police had also announced ₹1 lakh cash award for any information about the accused. SP Surinder Bhoria said that the accused will be produced in the court for further investigation and the identification of the other accused. The police said that an FIR will be registered as per the statement of the victim who has accused Sanju Muana and Ankush Kamalpuriya as he had an old enmity with them.

The police had booked Muana, Kamalpuriya and 10 others under Sections of 307, 323, 326, 379-B, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code. The Kurukshetra SP had formed a Special Investigation Team to investigate the case. The police officials associated with the investigation said that more accused could be arrested after the interrogation of the arrested accused.

As per the complaint by the victim, the incident took place on January 9 when he was having food at a roadside eatery on the NH 44 near Pipli town of Kurukshetra district when 10-12 masked miscreants carrying sharp-edged weapons attacked him and chopped off his hands. The accused also took his dismembered hands along and fled the spot after injuring him badly.

