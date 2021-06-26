Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 more members of Shubham Mota, Puneet Bains’ gangs land in Ludhiana police’s net
chandigarh news

3 more members of Shubham Mota, Puneet Bains’ gangs land in Ludhiana police’s net

So far, 19 people have been arrested by Ludhiana police for orchestrating deadly back-to-back attacks on rival gang members, while 28 remain on the run
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON JUN 26, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Gang leaders, Bains and Shubham, were lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail when their aides carried out a series of violent attacks across Ludhiana.

Three weeks after the rivalry between Shubham Mota and Puneet Bains’ gangs spilled onto the streets of Ludhiana, three more gangsters were arrested on Friday.

Those arrested are Vishal Gill, Billa Bori and Deepak Dhaliwal. So far, 19 people have been arrested for orchestrating deadly back-to-back attacks on rival gang members, while 28 remain on the run.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 1) Pragya Jain said 18 gangsters had been arrested by the Division Number 3 police, while one had been arrested by the Tibba police.

Gang leaders, Bains and Shubham, were lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail when their aides carried out a series of violent attacks across the city. Four cases were lodged against the accused in different police stations. The rivalry between the two groups erupted in February 2020 after Shubham and his aides assaulted Bains. Later, Shubham and his accomplices surrendered before the police. Bains, who was already wanted by the police, was also arrested.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said the police will question Shubham and Bains. Raids are being carried out to arrest the remaining accused. “Stern action will be taken against those who will provide shelter or help the fugitives.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dog hilariously shows what Friday feels are all about. Video is funny and cute

Bride tricks groom while eating golgappas at wedding. Watch hilarious video

Swiggy’s ‘you can't make everyone happy’ tweet gets wonderful replies

Couple in US rescues horse from drowning in river. Here's how they did it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP