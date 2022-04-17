3 new Covid cases in Chandigarh, none in Mohali, Panchkula

While Mohali and Panchkula did not report any new Covid case in the last 24 hours, Chandigarh logged three new cases, health officials said on Saturday.

No fatality has come to fore from any of the three jurisdictions.

On Friday, the tricity had six new infections.

The new infections from Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 11, 40 and Dadumajra.

Chandigarh is now left with 22 active infections, Panchkula has three and Mohali six.

The latest cases pushed Chandigarh’s Covid tally to 91,961, of which 90,774 have been cured and 1,165 have succumbed to the virus.

Mohali’s total count of 95,713 includes 94,559 recoveries and 1,148 deaths, while in Panchkula, of the total 44,144 infected persons, 43,726 have been cured and 414 have lost the battle to the virus.