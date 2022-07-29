3 of 4 sacked Punjab policemen arrested, sent to six-day police remand

: Three of the four Punjab policemen, who were dismissed from service for allegedly implicating two men in a false drug case and extorting money, have been arrested and later sent to six days police remand by a local court here on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A team led by Yadwinder Singh Bajwa, deputy superintendent of police, Guru Har Sahai in Ferozepur, held assistant sub-inspectors Angrej Singh and Rajpal Singh, and head constable Joginder Singh from Una in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday night. However, former incharge of anti-narcotics cell, Ferozepur, inspector Parminder Singh Bajwa was still absconding.

Bajwa, Angrej and Joginder, who were posted at the anti-narcotic cell Ferozepur, were dismissed from service by the Punjab police on Monday, while Rajpal was sacked on Wednesday after his arrest.

The arrested accused were on Thursday presented before a local court, which sent the trio on a six-day police remand. The court also instructed to have daily videography and medical examination of the three accused in the presence of the executive magistrate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Angrej while talking to the media persons in the court premises, alleged of being made a ‘scapegoat’ under a major conspiracy hatched by the drug mafia.

The accused policemen have been sacked under Article 311 (2) of the Constitution for gross negligence in their services.

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav had said that he accused had arrested two people on July 20, and allegedly implicated them in a drug case by planting on them 1kg heroin and showing recovery of ₹5 lakh from their possession. As the recovery seemed suspicious to the senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, he started probing the matter at an internal level.

He said that during the course of the investigation, it came to the fore that the accused had fabricated the recovery and set up the two people with the intention to extort money from them. When the accused were confronted with the allegations, they had no clarification.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to official report, ₹81 lakh were extorted from the two men who were falsely implicated. ENDS