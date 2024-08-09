 3 of Bathinda CIA suspended, in-charge sent to police lines - Hindustan Times
3 of Bathinda CIA suspended, in-charge sent to police lines

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Aug 10, 2024 06:24 AM IST

The Bathinda police administration suspended three members of the crime investigation agency-1 (CIA-1) and removed its in-charge on Friday for allegedly indulging in unprofessional conduct.

The Bathinda police administration suspended three members of the crime investigation agency-1 (CIA-1) and removed its in-charge on Friday for allegedly indulging in unprofessional conduct. Those suspended are assistant sub-inspector Harinder Singh and senior constables Lakhwinder Singh and Amrik Singh. The authorities have initiated a departmental investigation against the three.

The Bathinda police administration suspended three members of the crime investigation agency-1 (CIA-1) and removed its in-charge on Friday for allegedly indulging in unprofessional conduct. (HT File)
The Bathinda police administration suspended three members of the crime investigation agency-1 (CIA-1) and removed its in-charge on Friday for allegedly indulging in unprofessional conduct. (HT File)

Inspector Jaswinder Singh, who was heading the team, was shifted to the police lines with immediate effect. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said there were numerous complaints against the CIA-1 staff and a probe was initiated to verify the allegations. She didn’t clarify the nature of the unprofessional conduct they were into.

The SSP said she warned Jaswinder on Thursday too for the questionable performance of his team after which action was taken today.

“SP (detective) Ajay Gandhi was tasked with looking into the complaints. The action against the four was taken based on SP’s report. Jaswinder failed to perform as an effective supervisory officer, thus removed,” added the SSP.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 3 of Bathinda CIA suspended, in-charge sent to police lines
Follow Us On