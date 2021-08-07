3 of four govt technical varsities in state don’t have regular V-C

Adhocism has hit hard higher technical institutes with three of the four government universities in Punjab functioning without a regular vice-chancellor (V-C).

Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRS PTU), Bathinda, is the only university that is having a regular V-C, whereas the term of Jalandhar-based IK Gujral Punjab Technical University’s V-C Dr Ajay Kumar Sharma had expired in May and he has been asked to continue till the time a replacement is finalised.

The two newly-upgraded technical universities — Shaheed Bhagat Singh Technical University at Ferozepur and Sardar Beant Singh Technical University, Gurdaspur — are also functioning without a regular V-C.

“Generally, whenever a university is announced or set-up, the first thing the government does is appoint a regular V-C so that he can create the infrastructure on the campus and take other decisions as per the requirement. In the case of these two varsities, the opposite has happened,” a retired registrar of a university said.

The charge of Ferozepur varsity is with Dr Buta Singh, the V-C of MRS PTU, Bathinda, whereas the charge of the Gurdaspur varsity is with Guru Nanak Dev University V-C Dr Jaspal Sandhu.

In March this year, the Punjab government had given nod to upgrade as universities the two engineering colleges at Ferozepur and Gurdaspur.

The three universities having no regular V-C are also not having regular registrars and the additional charges have been given to other officials. The PTU Jalandhar is also running without a regular registrar since 2012.

The post of V-Cs for these three universities were advertised in May and the last day to apply was May 25.

According to a senior technical department functionary, the selection committee led by Punjab chief secretary had finalised names for the PTU Jalandhar. However, the file regarding the appointment has been moving from one office to another and is yet to reach the governor for the final notification.

Technical education minister Charanjit Singh Channi said he was aware of the issue and has been in touch with the officials involved in the selection of the new V-Cs.

“As far V-C of PTU Jalandhar is concerned, I was against giving charge to a person whose term has ended. I even got the reports that he is not taking calls and the work of the varsity has come to a stop as he is not taking interest anymore,” said the minister.